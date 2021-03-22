  • March 22, 2021

Habitat donations a way of life for Odessan - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Habitat donations a way of life for Odessan

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Helping Out

    Michael Bauer|Odessa American

    Mesquite Oasis RV Park manager Rhonda Trana, left, and director Darrell McMahan pose for a photo at the entrance of their park Friday. McMahan recently donated supplies to the Midland Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Posted: Monday, March 22, 2021 3:30 am

Habitat donations a way of life for Odessan By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

For Darrell McMahan, the director of operations at Mesquite Oasis RV Park in Odessa, helping out with Habitat for Humanity has been a big part of his life.

Whether it’s helping build the homes or donating supplies, McMahan has been involved with Habitat for Humanity in some way.

Last week, McMahan, along with park manager Rhonda Trana, donated numerous supplies to Midland’s Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.

McMahan said that with everything going on this past year, they wanted to help donate for a good cause and help out as much as they could.

“Habitat for Humanity builds homes and we have always helped out,” McMahan said. “They’re a great organization. We had stuff here at the park that we donated. It’s about 20,000 (items) that we donated to help out the communities and everybody.”

The supplies all ranged from washers and dryers to kitchen sets.

McMahan has lived in Odessa for about two-and-a-half years now and while he’s helped with Habitat for Humanity before, he said this is the first time that he’s provided a major donation to them since moving to the Permian Basin.

“I’ve helped them build homes before throughout the country,” McMahan said. “It’s always a good organization. It’s a good way to help out the community.”

Before relocating to Odessa, McMahan said in his previous location in Port Lavaca over by the Gulf Coast in Calhoun County that he would help build homes for families in need.

“We would do a lot of the work, but the family that was going to take over the home also had to participate,” McMahan said. “It means more to you when you’re involved with it. It’s a pretty good way to get people to help out and take pride in their own house. We’ve always helped out from the ground up.”

The ReStore sells donated building supplies, furniture, appliances, windows, doors and other items to contribute to the Habitat ministry.

“A lot of people think it’s just to furnish those Habitat houses,” Midland Habitat for Humanity ReStore director Tammy Schmidt said. “That’s not at all what it is. It’s a resale store that uses slightly used furniture and decor and art and building construction. We use those profits to pay for the administration and pay for the building of houses for people that otherwise would not be able to afford a home. That is what we do.”

According to Schmidt, every purchase at the ReStore helps build a better life and a better community for Odessa and Midland.

“All of our profits are strictly in this area,” Schmidt said. “We build the houses and they are in Midland and Odessa.”

The Midland Habitat for Humanity opened the ReStore back in 2002.

Schmidt says the donation from Mesquite Oasis has meant a lot, and that because of it, they’ll be able to help build more homes this year.

“That is money to go build a home, so it means everything for our community to be able to build more homes,” Schmidt said. “Midland used to build about four to five homes, and this year, we’ll complete 13 homes so for every donation, and with theirs being such a large donation, it means a lot of income and therefore will go a long way to building a home.”

After Mesquite Oasis got in touch with the ReStore, Schmidt says they were able to come out to the park and see what McMahan had. Soon after, they were able to pick up all the supplies and bring them to the store in Midland.

“We scheduled a pickup and they’ve been great partners,” Schmidt said. “They called last week to tell us that they had new sets and it’s been an incredible help to changing lives.”

For McMahan, just being able to help out with the community has been important.

“If someone needs some help, that’s the bottom line,” McMahan said. “As hard as everything has been this past year with COVID and the oil crunch, we want to help people out.”

Not all items are accepted at the ReStore including mattresses, clothing, gas appliances, dish washers and built-in ovens.

For those interested in donating and to find out which items are acceptable to give to the ReStore, call the Habitat Office at 432-686-8877.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Monday, March 22, 2021 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain Shower
63°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 40°
Windy, thunderstorms likely early. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 67°/Low 38°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 65°/Low 44°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]