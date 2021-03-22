Habitat donations a way of life for Odessan

For Darrell McMahan, the director of operations at Mesquite Oasis RV Park in Odessa, helping out with Habitat for Humanity has been a big part of his life.

Whether it’s helping build the homes or donating supplies, McMahan has been involved with Habitat for Humanity in some way.

Last week, McMahan, along with park manager Rhonda Trana, donated numerous supplies to Midland’s Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.

McMahan said that with everything going on this past year, they wanted to help donate for a good cause and help out as much as they could.

“Habitat for Humanity builds homes and we have always helped out,” McMahan said. “They’re a great organization. We had stuff here at the park that we donated. It’s about 20,000 (items) that we donated to help out the communities and everybody.”

The supplies all ranged from washers and dryers to kitchen sets.

McMahan has lived in Odessa for about two-and-a-half years now and while he’s helped with Habitat for Humanity before, he said this is the first time that he’s provided a major donation to them since moving to the Permian Basin.

“I’ve helped them build homes before throughout the country,” McMahan said. “It’s always a good organization. It’s a good way to help out the community.”

Before relocating to Odessa, McMahan said in his previous location in Port Lavaca over by the Gulf Coast in Calhoun County that he would help build homes for families in need.

“We would do a lot of the work, but the family that was going to take over the home also had to participate,” McMahan said. “It means more to you when you’re involved with it. It’s a pretty good way to get people to help out and take pride in their own house. We’ve always helped out from the ground up.”

The ReStore sells donated building supplies, furniture, appliances, windows, doors and other items to contribute to the Habitat ministry.

“A lot of people think it’s just to furnish those Habitat houses,” Midland Habitat for Humanity ReStore director Tammy Schmidt said. “That’s not at all what it is. It’s a resale store that uses slightly used furniture and decor and art and building construction. We use those profits to pay for the administration and pay for the building of houses for people that otherwise would not be able to afford a home. That is what we do.”

According to Schmidt, every purchase at the ReStore helps build a better life and a better community for Odessa and Midland.

“All of our profits are strictly in this area,” Schmidt said. “We build the houses and they are in Midland and Odessa.”

The Midland Habitat for Humanity opened the ReStore back in 2002.

Schmidt says the donation from Mesquite Oasis has meant a lot, and that because of it, they’ll be able to help build more homes this year.

“That is money to go build a home, so it means everything for our community to be able to build more homes,” Schmidt said. “Midland used to build about four to five homes, and this year, we’ll complete 13 homes so for every donation, and with theirs being such a large donation, it means a lot of income and therefore will go a long way to building a home.”

After Mesquite Oasis got in touch with the ReStore, Schmidt says they were able to come out to the park and see what McMahan had. Soon after, they were able to pick up all the supplies and bring them to the store in Midland.

“We scheduled a pickup and they’ve been great partners,” Schmidt said. “They called last week to tell us that they had new sets and it’s been an incredible help to changing lives.”

For McMahan, just being able to help out with the community has been important.

“If someone needs some help, that’s the bottom line,” McMahan said. “As hard as everything has been this past year with COVID and the oil crunch, we want to help people out.”

Not all items are accepted at the ReStore including mattresses, clothing, gas appliances, dish washers and built-in ovens.

For those interested in donating and to find out which items are acceptable to give to the ReStore, call the Habitat Office at 432-686-8877.