  • February 4, 2021

Gun & Blade Show

Posted: Thursday, February 4, 2021 1:45 am

Odessa American

Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Tickets are $7 for adults, free for ages under 12 and $1 off NRA/TSRA or military with ID and all law enforcement get in free with their badge. Only 1 discount/special can be used at a time.

Two day pass is $12.

Visit tinyurl.com/y5g547vw.

