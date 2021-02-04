Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Tickets are $7 for adults, free for ages under 12 and $1 off NRA/TSRA or military with ID and all law enforcement get in free with their badge. Only 1 discount/special can be used at a time.