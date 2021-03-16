  • March 16, 2021

Grow Our Own Network gets to work - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Grow Our Own Network gets to work

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 2:15 pm

Grow Our Own Network gets to work Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Leaders from throughout the education and business community made a start — virtually — Tuesday on creating a Grow Our Own Action Network to help fill gaps in the Permian Basin labor market.

Grow Our Own is an offshoot of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin.

Partnership Co-Chair Lorraine Perryman said she sees three things that are needed.

“We need a combination of education and workforce, find out what best practices are elsewhere and Chris (Coxson of Educate Texas) is going to help us with that some and then existing efforts and where our gaps are. We have a lot of prep work to do ...,” Perryman said.

In a presentation, Education Partnership Executive Director Adrian Vega said in 1973, 72 percent of jobs could be obtained with a high school diploma.

Over the years, Vega said that has changed to 70 percent of jobs needing some form of post secondary education in Texas and 65 percent nationally, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said.

Figures from the Class of 2013 show 6.5 percent of Ector County ISD students successfully completed a technical certification, two- or four-year degree after six years.

“That’s why it’s hypercritical that we form this group so that we can begin to attack this problem as a region,” Vega said.

Muri added that a lot has happened between 2013 and now. He added that a deeper look into the full picture would be helpful.

“One of those is early college (high school). That 6.5 percent is going to take a big jump because those early college graduates now graduate with a high school diploma and a two-year degree, an associate degree. ... That is going to contribute to those statistics. That indicator is lagging significantly by its nature. ... ,” Muri said.

Collin Sewell, co-chair of the Education Partnership and president of The Sewell Family of Companies, said over the last 20 years “there has been ongoing conversation and ongoing topics of not having the workforce that we need in West Texas to support the demand that we have on average every single year for qualified positions.”

“On any given day, I will have in my organization with roughly 500 people in our company, I’ll have roughly 50 to 60 positions open on any given day of any given month for the last decade,” Sewell said.

Sewell added that education is the natural lifting point for everybody’s life.

“... If we can help more young men and women find their purpose and passion and help them develop a path, we can help them get into college and as a result we can improve their life ... and improve the life and quality of life in our community,” Sewell added.

For many students, Sewell said, finances impact going to college.

“But there are tons of dollars out there. But as many of you probably know from your own personal experience finding those dollars, knowing how to apply for them and getting the time to do it is pretty exhausting,” Sewell said.

Muri said next year completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid will be a graduation requirement across Texas and filling out and submitting those forms helps students obtain aid and scholarships.

However, he said, families will have a form to fill out if they want to opt out.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 2:15 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
82°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: SW at 13mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 82°/Low 45°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 38°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 40°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]