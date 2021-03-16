Grow Our Own Network gets to work

Leaders from throughout the education and business community made a start — virtually — Tuesday on creating a Grow Our Own Action Network to help fill gaps in the Permian Basin labor market.

Grow Our Own is an offshoot of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin.

Partnership Co-Chair Lorraine Perryman said she sees three things that are needed.

“We need a combination of education and workforce, find out what best practices are elsewhere and Chris (Coxson of Educate Texas) is going to help us with that some and then existing efforts and where our gaps are. We have a lot of prep work to do ...,” Perryman said.

In a presentation, Education Partnership Executive Director Adrian Vega said in 1973, 72 percent of jobs could be obtained with a high school diploma.

Over the years, Vega said that has changed to 70 percent of jobs needing some form of post secondary education in Texas and 65 percent nationally, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said.

Figures from the Class of 2013 show 6.5 percent of Ector County ISD students successfully completed a technical certification, two- or four-year degree after six years.

“That’s why it’s hypercritical that we form this group so that we can begin to attack this problem as a region,” Vega said.

Muri added that a lot has happened between 2013 and now. He added that a deeper look into the full picture would be helpful.

“One of those is early college (high school). That 6.5 percent is going to take a big jump because those early college graduates now graduate with a high school diploma and a two-year degree, an associate degree. ... That is going to contribute to those statistics. That indicator is lagging significantly by its nature. ... ,” Muri said.

Collin Sewell, co-chair of the Education Partnership and president of The Sewell Family of Companies, said over the last 20 years “there has been ongoing conversation and ongoing topics of not having the workforce that we need in West Texas to support the demand that we have on average every single year for qualified positions.”

“On any given day, I will have in my organization with roughly 500 people in our company, I’ll have roughly 50 to 60 positions open on any given day of any given month for the last decade,” Sewell said.

Sewell added that education is the natural lifting point for everybody’s life.

“... If we can help more young men and women find their purpose and passion and help them develop a path, we can help them get into college and as a result we can improve their life ... and improve the life and quality of life in our community,” Sewell added.

For many students, Sewell said, finances impact going to college.

“But there are tons of dollars out there. But as many of you probably know from your own personal experience finding those dollars, knowing how to apply for them and getting the time to do it is pretty exhausting,” Sewell said.

Muri said next year completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid will be a graduation requirement across Texas and filling out and submitting those forms helps students obtain aid and scholarships.

However, he said, families will have a form to fill out if they want to opt out.