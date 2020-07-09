Groups join to offer free counseling

As Texas navigates through the transition of reopening, health care workers and first responders are bracing for a spike in hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus.

As the COVID-19 units are nearing capacity within local hospitals, frontline responders will need support.

With guidelines that limit the number of people allowed in hospitals, people must enter without a family member or friend. Health care workers become the sole source of comfort for their patients. The fear of bringing COVID-19 home to loved ones is also an incredible burden to bear.

Centers for Children and Families Executive Director Kristi Edwards, in a news release, detailed that she early on that the center would need to support these workers with mental health care services. “The front-line workers directly fighting this deadly disease should have easy access to counseling services.” Edwards noted. To help those who help us, Centers is offering free counseling to all health care workers and first-responders battling COVID-19. Thanks to grant funds from The Yarborough Foundation and The Scharbauer Foundation, we are able to carry out this important mission along with Agape and Samaritan Counseling Centers.

For more information on free sessions for qualifying healthcare workers & first responders, please contact any of the three partnering agencies.

>> Agape of West Texas: agapewesttexas.org

>> Centers for Children & Families: centerstx.org

>> Samaritan Counseling Center: samaritanccwtx.org