Group plans event to promote unity between Odessa, Midland

Helping the Permian Basin reach its potential as a region and forming a spirit of cooperation is the aim of a group of about 25 to 30 people from Odessa and Midland.

The genesis of the group was when Patrick Payton, senior pastor of Stonegate Fellowship, read the book “If You Can Keep It,” by Eric Metaxas. Payton said the book talks about the “golden triangle” of faith, virtue and freedom.

Payton said he sent emails out to friends of his in Odessa and Midland and offered to buy them a “cheap lunch.” He asked them to buy the book and gave them a couple of months to read it.

“Then we sat down and I said I don’t know what I want to do, or what we should do but my idea is maybe we could bring Eric Metaxas in and we could maybe start changing the conversation and that started it,” Payton said.

The idea, to steal a line from businessman Collin Sewell is “let’s grow up into who we are.”

“If we’re the world’s best in one of the most important places in the world for oil and gas, let’s be as great on top of the ground as we are at getting stuff from underneath the ground,” Payton said. “That takes a mindset shift in the way we perceive ourselves and think about ourselves.”

“It seemed to resonate with our group and so we said all right it’s not a Democrat thing; it’s not a Republican thing. It’s … let’s come together and be great together,” Payton added.

The plan is to have Metaxas speak Nov. 16 at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. Farm to Market Road 1788 in Midland. The time has not yet been set.

Payton said the lecture is fully funded and John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute Executive Director Robert Brescia and Midland College President Steve Thomas are joining forces on it. This signals cooperation between UTPB and Midland College.

Payton said Sewell and Warren Cat have been big supporters and a number of people who wanted to remain anonymous have helped financially.

“I get the sense that there could be one more thing to help kick that door open,” Payton said.

In the last five or 10 years, Payton said he hasn’t seen the antagonism between Odessa and Midland that used to be there. He said it seems to be more of a tradition than a visceral reaction now.

“Occasionally I’ve had individuals say to me, ‘I don’t know if those two (UTPB and Midland College) will come together and everybody’s been proven wrong. They’ve just been proven wrong. There’s not been one bit of pushback. … It just seems like the two regions are beginning to see we’re the Permian Basin. We might be two independent cities, but we’re the Permian Basin,” Payton said.

He added that industry has helped bring the two municipalities together.

“If our oil and gas industry hadn’t turned the corner with this historic way of fracking, I’m not sure any of us would still be here. I’m not sure any of this growth would have happened that’s happened. I know it wouldn’t have. The industry has changed and now the region has changed,” Payton said.

Young families moving to the area also has changed the atmosphere. People used to have a mantra that they had to live in West Texas for work, but if the area can reach its potential in education, healthcare and other things that make life worthwhile, it should drive home that people don’t have to travel to the Metroplex, Houston or San Antonio.

“Everything you need for a great life is here,” Payton said.

As for how this cooperation might look in the future, Payton said in an email that he’s highly optimistic that the cooperation between Odessa and Midland leadership will continue and will flourish moving forward.

“Once the old paradigm has been challenged and shattered, there is nothing that should stand in the way of these two great cities coming together often,” Payton wrote.

Brescia, executive director of the JBS Public Leadership Institute, said Payton approached him early in the year about the idea that the communities would be more powerful united than separate.

Because of the JBS lecture series, Brescia said Payton felt he could add value to the project.

Brescia said Mataxas has written a lot of books and if one reviews them, the central theme is inclusion, Americanism and spirituality, to some degree.

“The spiritual nature of who we are as human beings is not to be denied. I wrote a little bit about that in my latest book “Destination Greatness: Creating a New Americanism. Said it was part of who we are as human beings.

“The lecture itself is serving as a very visible public kick off, or start, to a social movement. The social movement, for me anyway, can be described as cities who have a history together and apart coming to the realization that we are growing toward each other …, Brescia said.

Leaders in both communities should adopt a theme of togetherness. He added that he thinks Payton is a great leader who has already accomplished a lot from a practical point of view.

“He had this idea and many of us who feel the same way are jumping on board,” Brescia said. “So far, a lot of the conversation is about upcoming event in November. I trust that as we approach it, we’re going to have a situation where the conversation shifts to what do we do after that; how will we make this movement visible to all; and how will we enlist people into three of those perspectives is not feasible.”

Brescia said it’s a good idea to come together because the alternative is not politically, social or economically feasible.

“We would be economically stronger if people would view us as one area and politically there needs to be utmost cooperation” between elected representatives from both areas, Brescia said.

Thomas, president of Midland College, said if key people are in the room the conversation will continue around the growth of the area and what it means for Odessa and Midland being more cooperative and supportive in the future.

He said this is the first time a coalition of Odessa and Midland people have come together to offer financial support to bring in speakers that will appeal to both communities.

“He’s (Payton) been exciting to work with because he has big dreams about what Midland and Odessa can be. It’s good to come together to talk about mutual challenges, issues and good practices that seem to be working. It’s just healthy to be in the same room talking to people you normally don’t talk to. I appreciate Patrick’s office to bring us together. Midland College is supportive of UTPB and vice-versa,” Thomas said.