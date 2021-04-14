Ground-breaking is Thursday

The City of Odessa will hold a ground-breaking ceremony for the new Station 9 at 3 p.m., Thursday at 87th Street next to Buice Elementary. The public is invited to attend the event.

The state-of-the-art facility, which will cost $5,875,000 is being funded with 2019 Certificates of Obligation bond dollars, Fire Chief John Alvarez has said.

Construction of the new fire station is expected to be completed within one year, according to the city’s contract with Mid-Tex of Midland, the contractor city council voted to hire in January.

The station will also house a satellite office for Odessa police which will make it quicker for them to respond to calls on the city’s north side, the city’s Director of Communications Devin Sanchez said.