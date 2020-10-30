The Petroleum Museum, 1500 West, I-20, Midland, has scheduled Grossology Family Science Night from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Experiment with puking pumpkins, goblin snot, disappearing ghosts, ghost rockets, bubbling witches brew, wizard potion, bone bridges, eyeball catapults, and more.

The free Family Science Night 2GO box will be equipped with all of the materials and information to conduct 12 hands-on science experiments and inventive projects with your family.

To sign up for a box and pick-up time, visit www.pbpetro.org/family-science-night.