Government set to open Pecos facility

The Office of Refugee Resettlement announced Saturday it has activated Target Lodge Pecos North for unaccompanied minor children.

A news release said Target Lodge Pecos North ICF will be used when the site is ready to safely receive children.

“Children age 17 and under who are unaccompanied by parents or other legal guardians and who have no lawful immigration status in the United States (unaccompanied children) and apprehended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are transferred to the care and custody of the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). ORR is legally required to provide for the care and custody of all unaccompanied children (UC) referred to ORR until they are unified with an appropriate sponsor, usually a parent or relative, while their immigration cases proceed,” a statement from the department said.

It adds that while the Office of Refugee Resettlement has worked to build up its licensed bed capacity to almost 13,500 beds, additional capacity is “urgently needed to manage both enhanced COVID-19 mitigation strategies and the increasing numbers of UC referrals from DHS. To support this effort, HHS will activate the Target Lodge Pecos North property as Influx Care Facility (ICF) for UC.”

The statement says Target Lodge Pecos North will initially accommodate 500 children “in hard-sided structures with the potential to expand to 2,000. Additional semi-permanent (soft-sided) capacity may be added if necessary, though ORR will always prioritize placing children in hard-sided structures over semi-permanent structures. ORR is committed to holding ICFs to the same or higher standards as state-licensed facilities.”

According to the release, the Influx Care Facility is meant to help ensure children are moved into Office of Refugee Resettlement shelters, where children receive educational, medical, mental health, and recreational services until they can be unified with families or sponsors without undue delay.

In the short-term, the release said, ORR is working to ensure children don’t spend more time in border patrol facilities than necessary by: