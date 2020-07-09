Gov. Abbott issues proclamation expanding hospital capacity In 11 trauma service areas

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation suspending elective surgeries in hospitals on Thursday in all counties located within 11 Trauma Service Areas in Texas, a press release detailed.

Abbott had previously suspended elective surgeries at hospitals in the counties of Bexar, Cameron, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo, Nueces, Travis and Webb.

The press release detailed taht Ector County was added to that list on Thursday.

"The State of Texas continues to implement strategies to help ensure ample supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients," Abbott stated in a press release. "By expanding this directive to include the counties within these 11 TSAs, we are freeing up more resources to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases. The State of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and health care professionals as they care for their fellow Texans. We must all come together and continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, and stay home when possible."

Under this proclamation, the Governor directs all hospitals in these counties to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician.

Also through proclamation, the Governor can add or subtract from the list of counties included in his original Executive Order and subsequent Proclamations to address surges in hospitalizations that may arise in other parts of the state.