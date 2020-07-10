Gov. Abbott extends statewide COVID-19 Disaster Declaration

Gov. Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19, a press release detailed.

Originally issued on March 13th, the Disaster Declaration provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"Extending this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that Texas has the resources and flexibility needed to effectively respond to COVID-19," Abbott stated in the press release. "To further mitigate the spread of the virus and overcome this challenge, Texans should continue to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if possible."