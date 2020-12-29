Gov. Abbott appoints Shrode to 358th Judicial District Court

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed John F. Shrode as Judge of the 358th Judicial District Court in Ector County for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified, a press release stated.

Stacy Trotter previously presided over the 358th Judicial District Court, but he was elected to the Justice, Place 3, on the 11th Court of Appeals in Eastland.

Shrode of Odessa is an attorney in private practice, and previously served as a prosecutor for the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, a press release detailed.

Prior to his service in Ector County, Shrode reportedly served as a prosecutor for the El Paso District Attorney’s Office for 11 years. He is also a member of the State Bar of Texas and the U.S. District Court-Western District.

Shrode is a volunteer Judo assistant coach for the Odessa Boys & Girls Club. Shrode received a bachelor of business administration in marketing from Texas Tech University, a master of arts in counseling from The University of Texas Permian Basin, and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law, a press release stated.