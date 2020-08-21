GOOD NEWS: West Texas Food Bank receives $54,000 donation

HOUSTON Ferrovial and its subsidiaries, Cintra, Ferrovial Construction and Webber, LLC, announced that they have contributed $54,465 to the West Texas Food Bank amid increased demands due to COVID-19.

The West Texas Food Bank has been helping the communities of Odessa, Midland, and other West Texas areas for more than 35 years. The organization is the largest nonprofit, non-governmental hunger-relief organization in the Permian Basin.

“We are proud to be able to help during this time of need in communities where our employees and contractors live and work,” Jose Carlos Esteban, President & CEO of Webber, said. “This donation will help provide needed meals to West Texas families and is part of about $400,000 in food bank contributions being made in Texas by Ferrovial and its subsidiaries.”

The West Teas Food Bank operates on-campus pantries at its locations in Odessa and Midland and conducts mobile distributions in underserved areas of the 19 counties they serve. The organization distributes donated and purchased food to children, families and seniors through a network of over 80 partner agencies in those 19 counties. Every dollar donated helps provide four meals for the hungry.

“As the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold, donations like this one from the Ferrovial Together COVID-19 fund will help the West Texas Food Bank provide thousands of additional meals to hungry West Texans,” Libby Campbell, executive director, West Texas Food Bank, said. “The fight against hunger continues to require increased efforts from the Food Bank, and donations like this help sustain our mission. This year has certainly been different, and I cannot thank Ferrovial and Webber enough for this much needed donation.”

In Texas, Ferrovial has also contributed more than $400,000 to food assistance programs to help with the increased needs in the communities it serves – including the Houston Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, North Texas Food Bank, and Tarrant Area Food Bank. In addition, the company has donated $162,000 to the Baylor College of Medicine to assist with its COVID-19 research efforts and $100,000 to the to the OneStar Foundation’s Texas COVID Relief Fund to assist with recovery efforts in Texas.

This contribution is part of a larger fundraising campaign, “Ferrovial Together COVID-19,” created by Ferrovial to support vulnerable groups and those at risk of exclusion in the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom as a result of the current health crisis. The company has made an initial contribution of more than $5.6 million and will match donations up to an additional $5.8 million for a total of more than $11 million. In the United States, the company is committing $1.2 million to pandemic recovery efforts and medical research.

For more information about the “Ferrovial Together COVID-19” fund, visit tinyurl.com/y5zo7v4n.

Founded in 1963, Webber is a leading heavy civil and waterworks construction company and material producer dedicated to safely providing intelligent solutions to its clients and community. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A., an international company based in Madrid, Spain, Webber has access to a global network of skilled engineers, best-in-class technology and vast resources. Webber is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with regional offices in South, North and Central Texas, as well as Fairfax, Virginia and Atlanta, Georgia. Webber was selected by Engineering News-Record as 2018 Contractor of the Year for the Texas/Louisiana region and has been named a National AGC safety award winner for the past six consecutive years.

For more information, visit www.wwebber.com.