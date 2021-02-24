GOOD NEWS: Midland College Phi Theta Kappa named 2021 REACH Chapter

MIDLAND Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society recognized Midland College’s PTK chapter for excelling in membership development.

On Feb. 19, Phi Theta Kappa announced that Midland College (MC) has been named a 2021 REACH Chapter and will receive special recognition in the form of graduation stoles that will be distributed to chapter officers to be worn during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony.

“Being a REACH chapter is more important this year than ever before as Phi Theta Kappa worked to support community college students in completely unfamiliar circumstances,” PTK President and CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. “Racial and political unrest and a global pandemic made 2020 the most challenging year in recent history, one that our students, chapters and partner colleges worked exceptionally hard to overcome. Although this is a chapter award, it demonstrates that students are more focused on their futures than ever before, and their colleges are providing the opportunities to get them there, even amid a global pandemic.”

PTK members have access to $48 million in scholarships, $1 million in competitive scholarships through the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and more than $46 million in transfer scholarships to over 850 four-year colleges.

Through exclusive PTK EDGE™ curricula, members learn how to navigate the often-tricky transfer process, build essential soft skills and develop expertise to help them find employment. Members also have free access to PTK’s custom leadership program which guides the development of personal leadership philosophies.

“When students get engaged in campus programming, explore leadership opportunities and utilize personal development resources, real transformation happens,” Christin Grissom, PTK’s Vice President of Scholarship and Membership, said. “We couldn’t be prouder of our REACH Chapters for their efforts to encourage PTK membership acceptance despite challenges presented by the pandemic and unlock limitless opportunities that PTK membership provides for deserving students.”

“Midland College is very proud of our PTK students,” MC President Steve Thomas said. “They strive hard to succeed, not only in their college coursework, but also in extra-curricular activities, volunteer work and campus leadership. Under the direction of Terry Gilmour, MC Honors Director and Government professor, our Phi Theta Kappa chapter is one of our most active student organizations. These students are well prepared to be successful in their higher education goals and career aspirations.”