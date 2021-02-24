  • February 24, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Midland College Phi Theta Kappa named 2021 REACH Chapter - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Midland College Phi Theta Kappa named 2021 REACH Chapter

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 6:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Midland College Phi Theta Kappa named 2021 REACH Chapter oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society recognized Midland College’s PTK chapter for excelling in membership development.

On Feb. 19, Phi Theta Kappa announced that Midland College (MC) has been named a 2021 REACH Chapter and will receive special recognition in the form of graduation stoles that will be distributed to chapter officers to be worn during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony.

“Being a REACH chapter is more important this year than ever before as Phi Theta Kappa worked to support community college students in completely unfamiliar circumstances,” PTK President and CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. “Racial and political unrest and a global pandemic made 2020 the most challenging year in recent history, one that our students, chapters and partner colleges worked exceptionally hard to overcome. Although this is a chapter award, it demonstrates that students are more focused on their futures than ever before, and their colleges are providing the opportunities to get them there, even amid a global pandemic.”

PTK members have access to $48 million in scholarships, $1 million in competitive scholarships through the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and more than $46 million in transfer scholarships to over 850 four-year colleges.

Through exclusive PTK EDGE™ curricula, members learn how to navigate the often-tricky transfer process, build essential soft skills and develop expertise to help them find employment. Members also have free access to PTK’s custom leadership program which guides the development of personal leadership philosophies.

“When students get engaged in campus programming, explore leadership opportunities and utilize personal development resources, real transformation happens,” Christin Grissom, PTK’s Vice President of Scholarship and Membership, said. “We couldn’t be prouder of our REACH Chapters for their efforts to encourage PTK membership acceptance despite challenges presented by the pandemic and unlock limitless opportunities that PTK membership provides for deserving students.”

“Midland College is very proud of our PTK students,” MC President Steve Thomas said. “They strive hard to succeed, not only in their college coursework, but also in extra-curricular activities, volunteer work and campus leadership. Under the direction of Terry Gilmour, MC Honors Director and Government professor, our Phi Theta Kappa chapter is one of our most active student organizations. These students are well prepared to be successful in their higher education goals and career aspirations.”

Posted in on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 6:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
41°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: N at 10mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 43°/Low 31°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 68°/Low 44°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 72°/Low 46°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]