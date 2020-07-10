GOOD NEWS: Grande Cares presents scholarships to local high school seniors

Grande Communications, the Texas-based broadband communications company, recently presented scholarships and grant presentations, as part of their employee philanthropy club Grande Cares.

Permian Basin High School seniors, McKenzie McBurney and Rosemarie Lachia, were awarded with Grande Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund scholarships for $830 and $500, respectively. These donations are part of Grande’s scholarship program in honor of its deceased employees, the Grande Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund, where high school seniors in the company’s markets can apply for funding.

McBurney plans to major in criminology.

Lachia will pursue pre-nursing at one of the five Texas universities she has been accepted to.

Each Texas market received $1,000 and the Midland/Odessa market raised additional funds by selling t-shirts along with a generous donation from a Grande Cares board member who donated his entire bonus towards the scholarship program.

In addition to grants and scholarships, Grande Cares drives much of Grande’s culture of giving through annual company-wide summer food drives and holiday outreach initiatives in each local market. Since the founding of the Club in 2000, they have awarded more than $3.0 million in grants, donated thousands of holiday gifts to those in need and collected tons of food for food banks and pantries across Texas.