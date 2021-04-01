Good Friday events

First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled Good Friday Cross Service at 7 p.m. Friday.

Sherwood Baptist Church has scheduled a Good Friday event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Sherwood Park North Pavilion closest to Skate Park, corner of Dixie Boulevard and 49th Street.

Hamburgers, hot dogs chips and drinks will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a message at 7 p.m.

The Easter Egg Hunt will start at 7:30 p.m.

The egg hunt will be divided into age levels: walking ages to 4-years-old, first hunt; ages 5 to second graders, second hunt; and third through fifth grades, third hunt.

A golden egg will be in each hunt for special prize.

Games set up for all kids and adults to play from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bring your chairs.