Golf tournament benefit

Pioneer Natural Resources will present the CASA 4 Kids Golf Tournament benefiting CASA of West Texas Friday at Ranchland Hills Golf Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland.
Shotgun starts at 8:30 a.m. Four-person scramble is $600 per team. Sponsorship opportunities available. All sponsorships are tax deductible. Checks may be mailed to 1611 W. Texas Ave., Midland, TX 79701. To register or for more information, call 683-1114 or visit casawtx.org.
