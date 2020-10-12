  • October 12, 2020

Golf tournament benefit - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Golf tournament benefit

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 12, 2020 1:15 am

Golf tournament benefit Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa has scheduled a Monster Mash Golf Tournament benefiting the Odessa Athletic League Oct. 29 at Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, 7500 N. Grandview Ave.

Tee times start at 8:30 a.m.

There will also be trick or treating for adult golfers, games and door prizes.

Lunch will be provided.

Four person scramble is $400 per team. Only 15 teams allowed. Deadline for fee is Oct. 23.

Mail registration to Odessa PAL C/O Sgt. Jon Foust, 205 N. Grant Ave., 79762. Info needed, team player one name, email and phone number, as well as names of players two, three and four.

For more information, call Foust at 432-230-4068 or email jfoust@odessa-tx-gov.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Monday, October 12, 2020 1:15 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: W at 7mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 52°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 89°/Low 58°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 95°/Low 58°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]