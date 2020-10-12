Golf tournament benefit

The City of Odessa has scheduled a Monster Mash Golf Tournament benefiting the Odessa Athletic League Oct. 29 at Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, 7500 N. Grandview Ave.

Tee times start at 8:30 a.m.

There will also be trick or treating for adult golfers, games and door prizes.

Lunch will be provided.

Four person scramble is $400 per team. Only 15 teams allowed. Deadline for fee is Oct. 23.

Mail registration to Odessa PAL C/O Sgt. Jon Foust, 205 N. Grant Ave., 79762. Info needed, team player one name, email and phone number, as well as names of players two, three and four.

For more information, call Foust at 432-230-4068 or email jfoust@odessa-tx-gov.