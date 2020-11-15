  • November 15, 2020

‘Give Yo’Self’ - Odessa American: Local News

‘Give Yo’Self’

Posted: Sunday, November 15, 2020 1:45 am

'Give Yo'Self' Odessa American

The West Texas Food Bank is excited to partner with JumBurrito for the 11th year in a row in their continuing commitment to feeding hungry West Texans. This year’s fundraiser motto is “Give Yo’Self.”

Beginning Monday, for every JumBurrito Revolutionary Rewards Card visit, JumBurrito will donate two meals to West Texas Food Bank. Between Nov. 13-Dec. 17, JumBurrito has pledged to donate $.50 for each Rewards Card visit which is enough for West Texas Food Bank to provide two meals to a person in need.

If you are not a member of the JumBurrito Rewards Program already, signing up is quick and easy, and the benefits go way beyond free food. Not only is JumBurrito providing the West Texas Food Bank two meals for each customer who presents their JumBurrito Rewards Card, but each customer who presents their Rewards Card will be entered into a drawing for 1,000 Reward points.

Last year’s promotion raised $11,403 and provided 45,612 meals.

