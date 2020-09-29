  • September 29, 2020

Girl Scouts host robot building party

Girl Scouts host robot building party

September 29, 2020

Girl Scouts host robot building party

The Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest (which includes West Texas and Southern New Mexico) will be hosting an online robot building recruitment party. 

For girls in grades Kindergarten-third, the online event will be held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday from Oct. 6- Nov. 24.

For girls in grades 4-12, the event will be at 7 p.m. from Oct. 1-Nov. 19.

Those wishing to join can go online at www.gsdsw.org, click on “Robot Building Party” and “RSVP today.”

Participants will then receive a Zoom link to join in to learn more.

