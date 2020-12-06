Gillean worked way to prominence

What Roy Gillean does for a living hasn’t changed since his senior year in high school, but the scale he does it on and the level of expertise he’s developed have changed profoundly.

Explaining that he found his life’s work in a work-study program at an A&W Root Beer restaurant across the street from school in Galt, Calif., the co-owner of the Barn Door Steakhouse and Johnny’s Barbecue in Midland said, “I enjoy putting everything together, the multitasking and adrenalin that go along with that.

“You wear so many hats -- an accountant, a greeter like at Walmart, making a marketing plan with a strategy for the week, month and year, maintenance on vehicles. . .

“There is a ton of things going on all the time and I think that’s something I need. The more things I have going on, the happier I am.”

Gillean served four years as an Air Force cook at bases near Charleston, S.C., 100 miles south of the Arctic Circle at Galena, Alaska, and Versed, Calif., then managed Golden Corrals in Newburg, Ore., Selma, Calif., Victoria, Midland and Odessa, El Chicos here and in Midland and Cheddars in Midland before buying the Barn Door at 2140 Andrews Highway in October 2004.

“I learned a whole lot while I was in the military,” said Gillean, 55. “Every young man or woman should go into the military because you learn so much about respect and how to work hard.

“I loved the structure and discipline, the traveling, the freedom and the camaraderie. The only reason I didn’t stay was that I wanted more income.”

Gillean and his wife Tami, who manages Johnny’s, have three children and two grandchildren.

Like everything else in his life, becoming the Barn Door’s sole proprietor didn’t come easily. “We bought out Bill and Nancy Massey with a $575,000 Small Business Administration loan from Wells Fargo, where Greg Simmons was the president,” Gillean said.

“We had had four ‘no’s’ and between Greg and our attorney Wade Hudman we got great advice.”

Simmons, who is also the Precinct 2 county commissioner, is now market president of American Momentum Bank.

Before the pandemic, the Barn Door was grossing $3.7 million annually and Johnny’s $800,000, but since the restaurants closed March 23 and reopened May 6, business has been off from 65 percent in mid-May to 35-40 percent lately, Gillean said. “If we can just be down by 20 percent, we’ll be OK for awhile,” he said.

“Catering with our South Forty Catering Co. is between 15 to 40 percent of what we do most of the year, but it’s half in December with the Christmas parties.”

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce has been planning to put Gillean, its board chairman two years ago, into its Business Hall of Fame since the spring and may do so by yearend, he said.

Asked what else he likes about his work, Gillean said, “The No. 1 thing is that I can make a difference in people’s lives.

“We have a lot of employees who come and go and we always like to help them out as much as we can. They sometimes have different thoughts about life relationships and work ethic. We try to walk in love with them, get to know them and accept them for who they are. We encourage everyone to do the right thing.”

Gillean has helped his workers buy cars and has put those together with different skills, for example, to help one another’s children with schoolwork. “We may have an artist or a musician, an electrician, a plumber or a landscaper and we try to help them do whatever they like to do,” he said.

“We’re sending two who want to be welders to Odessa College on scholarships. Our team is like our family. If they’ve got our backs, we are definitely going to have their backs 100 percent of the time. I always say God wants us to have a great life and be the best son or daughter, mom or dad that we can be.”

The Gilleans employed 50 people at the Barn Door and eight at Johnny’s before the pandemic and the staffs are down to 35 at the Barn Door and six at Johnny’s at 316 N. Big Spring St. in Midland.

The couple lives on four acres near Midland with two horses and a paint mule called Molly that Gillean often rides. “I used to play the fiddle a lot and I still enjoy it,” Gillean said, adding that he and Tami attend the Church in the Wind in Midland.

“Proper planning prevents poor performance. Everyone has to know what their job is and we make sure to have a good schedule so that the employees carry it out. We’ve got aces in the places where we need them, but we have to be there to back them up so they don’t fall behind.

“We have recipes that we have been using for a long time and people who have been here for a long time and know what the standards are. The food has become what I like to eat with a little extra seasoning on the steaks. We make the best southern style green beans with Italian seasoning, bacon grease, onions and bacon.”

The Barn Door originated in 1963 as Jay’s Barn Door with founder Jay Beason having gotten the idea from a similarly named restaurant in San Antonio. Beason’s partner Frank Green bought the restaurant and in 1973 paid $5,000 for the historic Pecos Depot building and had it moved the 75 miles east-northeast to be part of the business.

Among the key employees are General Manager Gina Watson, Lead Cook Livia Valenzuela and server Kim Crawford, who has worked there for over 20 years. Former Lead Cook Eola Fransaw retired in late 2018 after 43 years.

Larry Isbell of Conroe, north of Houston, hired Gillean to work for Golden Corral when the chain opened its first big 300-seat GC Pen restaurant in Victoria, in South Texas. “Roy is the most organized, personable, get-it-done guy in the world and he made all the difference,” Isbell said.

“It was because of him that our restaurant was in the top 10 in the country. The whole city of Victoria loved him. He is a giving, caring man with no fake to him. He doesn’t know how to blow smoke.”

Gillean said hard times like the pandemic should strengthen one’s religious faith, not weaken it. “In the situation we’re in right now, a lot of people are having difficult times,” he said.

“But we will get through this and things will be a lot better. God’s promises still stand, no matter what happens. You just have to believe. So many people forget how important families are. We need to be kind to our families and love them.”