  • November 6, 2020

Giant hangar/garage sale

Posted: Friday, November 6, 2020 12:15 am

Giant hangar/garage sale Odessa American

The CAF Desert Squadron has scheduled the fifth annual giant hangar/garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at the CAF Desert Squadron Hangar, 411 E. Yukon Road.

There will be couches, chairs, stove, roll top desk, plumbing supplies, sink, facets, bikes, lamps, chandelier, beds, kid, women & men's clothes, books, purses, linens, toys, kitchen items, shoes and many other things available for purchase.

Masks are required.

Visit tinyurl.com/y26vd34t.

