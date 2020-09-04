  • September 4, 2020

Gentry running for at-large

Gentry running for at-large

Runoffs

City council and mayor candidates need 50 percent plus one of the vote to win their election and City Secretary Norma Grimaldo said that a runoff date has not been scheduled.

Who is running?

Mayor: Dewey Bryant, Javier Joven and Gloria Apolinario.

District 1: Eddie Mitchell, Michael Shelton, Mark Matta and Tiki Davis.

District 2: Steven Thompson and Rachel Minor.

At Large: Denise Swanner, David Turner, Jo Ann Davenport Littleton and La-Tasha Gentry.

Election 2020

>> Early voting is Oct. 13 to Oct. 30. Visit http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections for more information.

>> Election Day is Nov. 3.

Posted: Friday, September 4, 2020 12:46 pm

Gentry running for at-large By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

La-Tasha Gentry, 46, is running for the at-large position saying she wants to bring fresh ideas to city council and a voice that represents the citizens of Odessa.

Gentry has lived in Odessa for 43 years and is a graduate of Permian High School and was the vice president of her class before receiving a degree in biology from Jackson State University.

“This is my first time running for any type of public office,” Gentry said in a phone interview.

“I don’t have any special interests. I want to be a voice for everyone in Odessa, not just people of influence, people with money. I want to be open to everyone in the city. If they’re unable to reach the person in their district, I want to be there to answer questions and concerns they have. I want to see Odessa grow in a positive direction,” she said.

Gentry is a member of the Junior League of Odessa, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority inc., the Odessa Convention and Visitors Bureau volunteer group, ‘People Representing Odessa Smiles (PROS) and is the lead usher at St. Matthew Baptist Church.

In the past, she said she has served as vice president of the Odessa Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Gentry has been a flight attendant with American Airlines for 21 years.

“Being a flight attendant, I work 12 to 15 days a month max, so I have a very flexible job… that is considered full time for a flight attendant,” she said adding that if she is elected, she will plan her schedule around duties as a city council member.

“I would make sure that the days I need to be in council that those days are clear,” she said.

Gentry said that she didn’t have any complaints against the city council because they all speak on their own personal perspective.

“They can only speak from their own vantage point. I will say that I love the direction the city is going in as far as the growth with the new businesses and the new restaurants,” she said.

Gentry said that the growth of downtown has been a great impact on the city and that she hopes to continue to see that growth reaching all the way through the south side and other parts of the city.

She spoke about diversifying the economy in Odessa and why that is important during the pandemic.

“Not everyone in Odessa works in the oilfield business. When we were doing well and we were number two in the country for jobs, most of those jobs were in the oil business and now that times are hard, we’re going through a global pandemic, a lot of people are suffering. So, I’m glad that the city council can help those in need. It was nice to see them helping small businesses,” she said.

While Mayor David Turner and former district one council member Jo Ann Davenport Littleton seek the at-large seat, Gentry as well as Denise Swanner are candidates who would be new to city council

“I want to be a service to my community,” Gentry said, “and if people in Odessa give me a chance and vote for me. I’m going to work hard for everyone in the city. I’m going to be there for the people, listen to what they have to say, their concerns and vote in the way that I feel is best for the city.”

Gentry said that she’s always been involved in the community and is passionate about the city. She spoke about the importance of coming back from the pandemic and the roles that citizens have to contribute for the city’s rebound.

“I was happy when our Governor of Texas decided to put the (mask) mandate into businesses to keep people safe and even if it’s just 18 percent of Odessans that are getting sick, that’s too much. We want to keep people safe,” she said.

She said that she attended the “In Defense of Black Lives” March earlier in the summer and stood next to the current at-large council member Peggy Dean. She spoke about Black Lives Matter protests around the country and said that Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke, “did an awesome job in his speech and he made the citizens and he made the people that were listening to him feel free to talk to him if they had any concerns or questions,” she said adding that she didn’t want police to be defunded in any way, but wanted an open dialogue with those policing the community.

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

