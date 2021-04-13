Gasoline plant gets abatement

Clearing the way for what would be one of the most significant energy-related projects in local history, Ector County commissioners Tuesday enacted a 10-year property tax abatement schedule for a Houston corporation that plans a $4.7-billion gasoline manufacturing plant at Penwell, 15 miles west-southwest of Odessa off I-20.

Nacero Inc. Chief Operating Officer Hal Bouknight didn’t address the court, but he told the Odessa American before the 10 a.m. meeting that the boards of Odessa College and the county hospital district would be asked for tax breaks this week following the abatements the ECISD School Board approved in February.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons said after an executive session to consider the proposal that Nacero’s taxes would be abated, or not levied, by 100 percent for the first five years and by 90, 80, 70, 60 and 50 percent for each of the following five years.

“It sounds like an impressive project with a lot of investment money being used if it comes here,” Simmons said, noting that Ector County is one of three finalists for the plant with 250 jobs involved. “We’ve put ourselves in position to be their choice.”

Accompanied by Wesley Burnett, director of economic development at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Bouknight said he hopes to start construction late this year or early next year, assuming the necessary financing is obtained.

He said that because Nacero’s innovative new process entails manufacturing, not refining, gasoline, a permit from the U.S. Department of Energy is not required; however, Bouknight said the approval of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is needed.

Asked if the plant would stand on the Penwell land that was targeted for the much-touted FutureGen coal gasification plant that never happened, he said a site had not been chosen.

Nacero is a Spanish word meaning “born.”

In other business, the court named a five-member committee to ponder the 321 W. Fifth St. county library’s long-term future.

The committee members are businesswoman Sondra Eoff, West Texas Food Bank Marketing Director Craig Stoker, Realtor Tim Oglesby, certified public accountant and former city councilwoman Peggy Dean and Odessa Council for the Arts Executive Director Randy Ham, who said he’d been discussing the 40-year-old library since 2018 with County Judge Debi Hays.

“The library is the soul of the community,” Ham said, adding that along with a great variety of books it affords citizens of all economic strata the ability to use the Internet, check out movies and enroll in personally beneficial programs.

Hays issued a news release before the hour-long meeting that said the committee’s main goal “is to determine if the current library should be renovated or if construction is needed for a new library.

“Remodeling would include the interior and exterior of the building,” Hays said. “The structure has shifted over the years and caused major infrastructure needs. The committee will put together a cost analysis of both scenarios and present them to the court once they have completed their work.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Gardner distributed a news release saying the environmental enforcement department had made substantial progress in reducing illegal dumping.

Explaining that he will seek more money to add to the department’s three-man enforcement staff during 2021-22 budgeting this summer, Gardner said the two trash cleanup workers who were moved to the department early this year from the highways and streets department had picked up 61 tons of illegally dumped solid waste and litter through March.

“Through enforcement, violators had remediated 657 tons, saving the taxpayers $102,492 in disposal costs,” he said.

Gardner said illegal dumping enforcement must be stepped up in South Ector County and in the Gardendale area as well as being continued in the western part of the county, which he represents. He said the worst problems are tires, mattresses and furniture.

The commissioners also:

>> Accepted donations to the sheriff’s office of $500 from Ricky Young of Trans Concho Solutions and $4,000 from Odessa Lodge No. 1 of the Texas Fraternal Order of Police.

>> Accepted a seized 2011 Dodge Ram pickup for the sheriff’s special investigations unit.

>> Approved paying the remaining $3,800 cost of a K-9 sheriff’s dog.

>> Temporarily lowered the speed limit in a construction zone at West Yukon Road and Northwest Loop 338 from 55 to 45 mph.

>> OK’d accepting and maintaining a total of 1.34 miles on Trunk Street from Pagewood to Meadow avenues and on Galloway Drive from Pagewood to Trunk.

>> Hired Landgraf, Crutcher & Associates engineering company for a maximum of $145,075 for improvements of Apple Street in Commissioner Armando Rodriguez’s Precinct 4.

>> Authorized Treasurer Cleopatra Callaway to proceed with designating the county’s official depository.

>> Awarded a $4.6-million bid to Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving Contractors for improvements on Cottonwood Road.

>> Awarded a $1.7-million bid to the C.K. Newberry Co. of Kenedy, in South Texas, for sealcoating roads.

>> Approved Precinct 3 Commissioner Don Stringer’s proposal to appoint Medical Examiner’s Investigator Carl Rogers to serve simultaneously as the Precinct 3 constable, the post Rogers left last year to join the medical examiner’s office. Stringer said the constable’s office had been vacant since Rogers resigned there and that research of state law indicated that he could occupy both positions.

>> OK’d a $68,335 appropriation for the salaries of workers in the May 1 school board and hospital district elections.