Fundraising effort begins for Autism Awareness Month

United Supermarkets and Market Street kicked off its Shop’n Share fundraising event to partner with SHARE for Autism Awareness Month.

The kickoff event started Friday morning at the Market Street located at 4950 E. 42nd Street.

United Supermarkets Regional Vice President John Jameson said the three stores in Odessa, three stores in Midland and each store in Pecos, Seminole and Lamesa have set a fundraising goal of $15,000. Jameson said that goal is achievable with each store in Odessa and Midland collecting $2,000, while the other stores in the surrounding area raise $1,000.

“Already this year, we’ve done 500 hours of volunteer time in our communities,” Jameson said. “I’m proud of that, because we aren’t just here to take. We are here to help build a community.

“When you are part of a group that reaches out to the community, you feel like you are part of something bigger. We get to make an impact then just selling groceries.”

Customers that would like to donate to SHARE can roundup at checkout or add any amount of money to their grocery bill. The fundraising at United Supermarkets and Market Street will continue until April 21.

The fundraising event leads to the annual autism SHARE walk on April 24 at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland. In addition to the walk, there will also be a 10K color run.

SHARE executive director Jonathan Campbell said he doesn’t know what the turnout would be but he is expecting between 3,000 and 4,000 people at the event. He said the event will take safety precautions due to the coronavirus which include social distancing, sanitizing stations and mask wearing.

Campbell explained during the kickoff event that SHARE helps families with autistic or other special needs children.

“Caring for a child with special needs is a 24/7/365 job,” Campbell said. “Parents rarely get a break. They rarely get rest or the support they need. That’s where we come in and wrap our arms around the entire family. Our autism share walk is a big event that brings together families and celebrates them. It gives us the resources to provide the services. “

Anyone that wants to donate to the SHARE can visit its website at sharewtx.org. People can also visit autismsharewalk.com to register for the event.

SHARE director of marketing and development Tracy Spivey said on Friday their top fundraiser will receive a 75 inch TV. She said there will be additional prizes.

“We are going to have a really fun kid zone,” Spivey said. “It’s going to be family fun.”