Fundraisers for MCHS in full swing

Two fundraisers for the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System will be running during the month of April.

The first will be a partnership with IHOP for National Pancake Day which is now extended for the entire month of April.

During this month, guests at IHOP can help support the Children’s Miracle Network.

The restaurant chain announced that it was cancelling its one day celebration that’s traditionally held in February and made it into a one-month long event instead for April.

Customers will have the option to donate any amount at the register as well as the option to round up their purchase.

One hundred percent of the donations will go toward the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Units at MCHS to help purchase life-saving equipment, training for clinical staff and charitable care for patients and their families.

Since 2006, IHOP has raised more than $20,000 for Children’s Miracle Network at MCHS.

Other information on how to donate can be found at ihoppancakeday.com.

The second fundraiser is a partnership with Ace Hardware where customers can round up their purchases at local stores to raise money for MCHS as part of its Round-Up for Kids Campaign.

Participating locations include Ace Hardware on 4652, E. University Blvd., Ace Hardware on 1004 Andrews Highway in Midland, Harris Lumber at 1515 E. FM 700 in Big Spring, Ace Hardware at 410 S. Betty Ave. in Monahans and the Ace Home Center located on 2100 W. Dickinson Blvd. in Fort Stockton.

The 2020 campaign raised $25,000 for MCHS.

This year’s campaign will run until April 30. Customers can conveniently donate their change or more when they check out.

100 percent of funds raised at Ace Hardware stores will also be used to pay for equipment and a variety of other needs the NICU and Pediatric Units have.