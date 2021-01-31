  • January 31, 2021

Posted: Sunday, January 31, 2021 1:30 am

Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center (PBALC) and Midland College Library will welcome Austin-based author, Rebekah Manley, for a special Virtual Author Series event at 7 p.m. Feb. 9.

Manley is a coordinator for the Texas Center For The Book, part of TSLAC, Texas State Library and Archives Commission, but is originally from Midland.

The event will feature Manley’s newly released book, “Alexandra and the Awful, Awkward, No Fun, Truly Bad Dates: Picture Book Parody for Adults” at Ulysses Press.

The free event, hosted by local NewsWest 9 anchor Tatum Guinn, will also include a Valentine’s Raffle Basket as a fundraiser to benefit PBALC (approximate value $1,133.45).

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the raffle, visit https://events.pbalc.org/event/valentines-basket-raffle/. Tickets are $25. Drawing will take place Feb. 9. Need not to be present to win.

To register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/Gaps-2-9-21-Reg.

For more on the author, visit rebekahmanley.com.

