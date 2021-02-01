Fundraiser goes online amidst coronavirus

After nearly four decades, Shrimpfest will take place solely online.

The Shrimpfest Committee decided prior to Christmas to postpone the event due to the coronavirus.

Instead of a serving more than 1,200 pounds of shrimp, the largest fundraiser for the Ellen Noël Art Museum will hold an online raffle and auction.

“We entertained the idea of doing to-go plates, but it just seemed to be getting less and less feasible and more of a bigger task then what we thought,” Shrimpfest co-chairman Nicole Pool said during the organization’s annual media day. “We are still going to have our little fun events and get ready for next year.”

The items from Shrimpfest raffle include a Louis Vuitton Pochette Metis, a Love Blade Lipstick Minaudierew from Valentino, a Coach carryall, a Kate Spade tote, a Brahmin tote and a $1,000 gift certificate toward a rifle or bow from Bush Mountain Outfitters.

Raffle tickets are $20 each or six for $100. Tickets can be purchased at the Ellen Noël Art Museum or by contacting Fay at cec@noelartmuseum.org or 432-550-9696 ext. 211.

All six items were donated and each will have their own raffle. The winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Feb. 22 on Facebook Live. The person who purchases the raffle tickets will decide what item they want their raffle tickets to go toward.

The online auction will open March 26 and conclude on March 28. The prizes for the auction are a Ruidoso getaway, creative kid’s packages, wine lover’s event and packages, spa and fitness experiences, ultimate party packages, fine jewelry and golfing equipment.

Pool said the online auction company that they are using will send notifications about the highest bidder for each item.

“It’s still kind of that fun and competitive auction,” she said.

Though he typically expects to cook more than 1,200 pounds of shrimp, Shrimpfest head chef Gabe Grewell said it’s disheartening the event can’t take place this year.

Grewell said he hopes this year is an anomaly and the event will be able to continue in 2022.

“To me, it’s disappointing because it’s a good time and a good community endeavor,” Grewell said. “It’s a great fundraiser, not only for the museum, but it’s a great community outreach. My main involvement is food and when they decide you can’t have food that kind of took the wind from my sails.”