Fundraiser, Caravan & Fun Fair

The Ector County Republicans has scheduled a Back The Blue Fundraiser and Fun Fair Saturday at ECR headquarters, 707 N. Jefferson Ave.

Pancake breakfast will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $10 per person and free for kids under the age 8 and all law enforcement and first responders and their spouses and children. All proceeds will benefit the Odessa Police Department and Ector County Sheriff's Department.

A Trump Freedom Caravan, organized by TEXIT, is scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting at Music City Mall, JC Penney’s parking lot. Route: Leave MCM to Midland on Highway 191, get off at Loop 250 in Midland, and head back down through Highway 80 to Odessa and end at ECR headquarters.

The Family Fun Fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be jumpers, music, games, celebrity dunking booth, food trucks, antique cars and meet the OPD/OFD/ECSO officers.

Visit www.facebook.com/EctorCountyGOP.