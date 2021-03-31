The United Way of Odessa is requesting proposals for 2021-2022 Community Impact Funding.

Funding is open to non-profit 501C3’s serving in the United Way of Odessa service area who provide services in the areas of health, education and self-sufficiency.

To be considered for funding, funding proposals must be received by Thursday.

For request an application or request further information, contact Christina Escobar at cescobar@unitedwayodessa.org.

United Way of Odessa financially supports 22 local agencies and 33 service programs.

To learn more about the United Way of Odessa, call 432-332-0941.