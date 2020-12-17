  • December 17, 2020

Free window giveaway - Odessa American: Local News

Posted: Thursday, December 17, 2020 1:00 am

Odessa American

The Window Source of West Texas, local window replacement and home improvement company, recently launched their third annual 25 Days of Christmas 10 Free Window Giveaway, giving residing homeowners the opportunity to win 10 free windows with basic installation.

Residents living in the Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, Monahans, Andrews, Kermit, Gardendale, Stanton, and Crane, who are homeowners, 18 years of age or older can now enter and claim the prize (1 entry per household). Additional rules and regulations for entering the giveaway can be found on The Window Source of West Texas website.

Ector county resident Laura O. was the winner of the 2019 giveaway.

Official 2020 giveaway will run through midnight Dec. 25.

All those interested in entering the giveaway must read the official contest rules and register at: tinyurl.com/y8438ybl.

