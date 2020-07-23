Free testing in county

Free mobile COVID-19 testing will take place in South and West Ector County on Friday and Saturday.

Testing will be from 9 a.m., to 5 p.m., Friday at 2230 Sycamore Drive at Kellus Turner Park and from 9 a.m., to 5 p.m., Saturday at 4454 West Apple Street which is the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department, an Ector County press release detailed.

The release also detailed that the tests will be limited to Ector County and Odessa citizens and that people will be tested regardless of symptoms. People receiving a test are instructed to stay in their vehicle and wear a mask.