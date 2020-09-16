Free online courses

Latina Entrepreneur Academy in the Permian Basin has scheduled free virtual classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 21-25.

Topics include: Laws of Growth, Create A Business Plan, and Tips and Tricks.

The course also includes a certificate at the end of the course, a review of your business plan and giveaway stipend start up money for your business, free life coach books and a chance to receive free incorporation for your business and QuickBooks Desktop Pro 2020.

Register at bit.ly/2RHpBzr.

For more information, call Theresa Servin 432-214-5413 or visit www.facebook.com/LatinaEntrepreneurAcademy.