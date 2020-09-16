  • September 16, 2020

Free online courses - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Free online courses

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:15 am

Free online courses Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Latina Entrepreneur Academy in the Permian Basin has scheduled free virtual classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 21-25.

Topics include: Laws of Growth, Create A Business Plan, and Tips and Tricks.

The course also includes a certificate at the end of the course, a review of your business plan and giveaway stipend start up money for your business, free life coach books and a chance to receive free incorporation for your business and QuickBooks Desktop Pro 2020.

Register at bit.ly/2RHpBzr.

For more information, call Theresa Servin 432-214-5413 or visit www.facebook.com/LatinaEntrepreneurAcademy.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:15 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 59%
Winds: SSE at 5mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 63°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 87°/Low 65°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 83°/Low 61°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]