Cinergy will be offering free movie tickets this week Oct. 6-12 for all first responders as well as hosting a family Halloween movie series and a Halloween Horror movie series this October.

Cinergy will host a Halloween movie breakfast Oct. 31 and will be hiding treats throughout the building the week of Halloween. Kids can select from a free $10 game card or small popcorn if they visit Cinergy in a costume Oct. 27 through Oct. 31.