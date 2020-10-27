Free mobile COVID-19 test

The City of Odessa, in partnership with the University of Texas Permian Basin, has pushed up the free Mobile COVID-19 testing time, due to the weather, to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Slator Park parking lot, 1001 W. 38th St.
For more information, call 557-6557 or visit www.odessa-tx.gov/residents/ health/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-information/mobile-covid-19-testing.
