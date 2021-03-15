Free lunch to be provided for mass vaccination volunteers

A press release from Medical Center Hospital detailed that all volunteers and works who worked during the mass vaccination drive-thru clinics at Ratliff Stadium will be offered a free lunch.

Oncor and the Odessa Rotary Club will be feeding lunch to ALL volunteers and workers who worked during the drive-thru clinics at Ratliff. The lunch will be on Wednesday, March 17, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd Street).

We had several community volunteers help us during the several drive-thru clinics and want to make sure they’re aware of this FREE lunch in their honor! Can you please help push this message out to the community?