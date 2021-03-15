  • March 15, 2021

Free lunch to be provided for mass vaccination volunteers

Free lunch to be provided for mass vaccination volunteers

Posted: Monday, March 15, 2021 2:50 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A press release from Medical Center Hospital detailed that all volunteers and works who worked during the mass vaccination drive-thru clinics at Ratliff Stadium will be offered a free lunch.

Oncor and the Odessa Rotary Club have offered the free lunch that is scheduled to take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Central Fire Station, which is located at 1100 W. 2nd Street.

Oncor and the Odessa Rotary Club will be feeding lunch to ALL volunteers and workers who worked during the drive-thru clinics at Ratliff. The lunch will be on Wednesday, March 17, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd Street).

 

We had several community volunteers help us during the several drive-thru clinics and want to make sure they’re aware of this FREE lunch in their honor! Can you please help push this message out to the community?

