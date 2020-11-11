  • November 11, 2020

Free food pantry

Free food pantry

Posted: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 1:00 am

Odessa American

Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled a free West Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

WTFB Mobile Pantries are open to anyone needing food assistance in our communities.

Bring your ID, you may be asked to show an ID when checking in.

You may use the WTFB Mobile Pantry once a month. You are asked to work with one of the 80+ partner agencies should you need food more than once a month.

If you are in need of assistance outside of these hours, dial 211, or visit one of our Partner Agencies.

For more information on how to get help, visit https://wtxfoodbank.org/how-to-get-help/.

