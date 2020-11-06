The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled a free food pantry from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Medical Center Hospital, Center for Primary Care, 6030 W. University Blvd.

WTFB Mobile Pantries are open to anyone needing food assistance in our communities.

Bring your ID, you may be asked to show an ID when checking in.

You may use the WTFB Mobile Pantry once a month. You are asked to work with one of the 80+ partner agencies should you need food more than once a month.

If you are in need of assistance outside of these hours, dial 211, or visit one of our Partner Agencies.

For more information on how to get help, visit https://wtxfoodbank.org/how-to-get-help/.