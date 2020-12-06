Free Flu Shots and COVID testing

The City of Odessa in partnership with Medical Center Health System and Odessa Regional Medical Center are offering free COVID-19 testing and free flu shots to City of Odessa and Ector County residents.

Free Mobil COVID Testing has been scheduled starting at 10 a.m. at the following dates and locations. Line up starts at 8:30 a.m.

Monday: Central Park.

Tuesday: West Texas Horse Center.

Friday: Ector County Coliseum.

Dec. 14: UTPB Park.

Dec. 15: JC Playgrounds.

Dec. 18: Far West Events Center.

Dec. 21: Central Park.

Dec. 22: Buddy West Elementary.

Dec. 28: Sherwood Park.

Dec. 30: UTPB Park.

Only 200 tests will be available, at each event, for City of Odessa and Ector County residents. It’s first come, first serve.

Residents must show proof of residency and provide good contact information (phone number and email) in order to get results.

Children as young as 3 years old are eligible for testing.

Along with the free mobile COVID-19 testing events, participating MCH and ORMC community clinics will be offering daily free COVID-19 testing and flu shots.

For more information, including a list of participating locations and hours, visit https://tx-odessa.civicplus.com/341/COVID-19-Testing.