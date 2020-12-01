ORMC's mobile COVID testing has been cancelled and mobile testing will resume Friday at Woodson Park.

The City of Odessa will continue with free Mobil COVID Testing starting at 10 a.m. at the following dates and locations. Lining up starts at 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 4: Woodson Park.

Woodson Park. Dec. 7: Central Park.

Central Park. Dec. 8: West Texas Horse Center.

West Texas Horse Center. Dec. 11: Ector County Coliseum.

Ector County Coliseum. Dec. 14: UTPB Park.

UTPB Park. Dec. 15: JC Playgrounds.

JC Playgrounds. Dec. 18: Far West Events Center.

Far West Events Center. Dec. 21: Central Park.

Central Park. Dec. 22: Buddy West Elementary.

Buddy West Elementary. Dec. 28: Sherwood Park.

Sherwood Park. Dec. 30: UTPB Park.

Only 200 tests will be available, at each event, for City of Odessa and Ector County residents. It’s first come, first serve.

Residents must show proof of residency and provide good contact information (phone number and email) in order to get results.

Children as young as 3-years-old are eligible for testing.

Free COVID testing are also available MCH locations: Urgent Care, 1940 E. 42nd St.; and Urgent Care, 6030 W. University Blvd. No appointment necessary. Walk-ins welcomed. For more information, call 640-2749.

ORMC prefers appointments, call 582-8549. Must be a resident of Ector County, ID or proof of residency required.

For more testing information, visit this site: tinyurl.com/y56s4clc.