Free COVID-19 testing and Flu Shots

City of Odessa has partnered with both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center to provide COVID-19 testing and flu shots for Ector County residents.
Free flu shot and COVID 19 testing are available at various locations, including two MCH Urgent Care locations and the ORMC Community Clinic.
For times, locations or more information, visit www.testectorcounty.org or call 557-6557.
