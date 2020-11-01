  • November 1, 2020

Free COVID-19 testing and Flu Shots - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Free COVID-19 testing and Flu Shots

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 1, 2020 1:00 am

Free COVID-19 testing and Flu Shots Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

City of Odessa has partnered with both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center to provide COVID-19 testing and flu shots for Ector County residents.

Free flu shot and COVID 19 testing are available at various locations, including two MCH Urgent Care locations and the ORMC Community Clinic.

For times, locations or more information, visit www.testectorcounty.org or call 557-6557.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, November 1, 2020 1:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: NE at 14mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 71°/Low 40°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]