  • November 22, 2020

Free COVID-19 testing and Flu Shots - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Free COVID-19 testing and Flu Shots

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 22, 2020 1:00 am

Free COVID-19 testing and Flu Shots Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

City of Odessa has partnered with both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center to provide COVID-19 testing and flu shots for Ector County residents through Dec. 31.

Free flu shot and COVID 19 testing are available at:

MCH locations: Urgent Care, 1940 E. 42nd St.; and Urgent Care, 6030 W. University Blvd. No appointment necessary. Walk-ins welcomed. For more information, call 640-2749.

ORMC location: Community Health Center, 520 E. Sixth St. Appointments preferred. Call 582-8549.

The city is contributing more than 1 million dollars for this initiative. The funds come from the CARES fund grant awarded to the city by the State of Texas. The City of Odessa has used monies from the grant to help the citizens of Odessa impacted by the pandemic. The City has also used the money to help small business as well as Ector County students.

For times, locations or more information, visit www.testectorcounty.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, November 22, 2020 1:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
51°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: ENE at 8mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 47°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 65°/Low 54°
Windy with morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]