Free COVID-19 testing and Flu Shots

City of Odessa has partnered with both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center to provide COVID-19 testing and flu shots for Ector County residents through Dec. 31.

Free flu shot and COVID 19 testing are available at:

MCH locations: Urgent Care, 1940 E. 42nd St.; and Urgent Care, 6030 W. University Blvd. No appointment necessary. Walk-ins welcomed. For more information, call 640-2749.

ORMC location: Community Health Center, 520 E. Sixth St. Appointments preferred. Call 582-8549.

The city is contributing more than 1 million dollars for this initiative. The funds come from the CARES fund grant awarded to the city by the State of Texas. The City of Odessa has used monies from the grant to help the citizens of Odessa impacted by the pandemic. The City has also used the money to help small business as well as Ector County students.

For times, locations or more information, visit www.testectorcounty.org.