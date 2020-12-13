The City of Odessa in partnership with Odessa Regional Medical Center are offering free COVID-19 testing and free flu shots to City of Odessa and Ector County residents.

Free Mobil COVID Testing has been scheduled starting at 10 a.m. at the following dates and locations. Lining up starts at 8:30 a.m.

Monday: UTPB Park.

Tuesday: JC Playgrounds.

Dec. 18: Far West Events Center.

Dec. 21: Central Park.

Dec. 22: Buddy West Elementary.

Dec. 28: Sherwood Park.

Dec. 30: UTPB Park.

Only 200 tests will be available, at each event, for City of Odessa and Ector County residents. It’s first come, first serve.

Residents must show proof of residency and provide good contact information (phone number and email) in order to get results.

Children as young as 3 years old are eligible for testing.

Along with the free mobile COVID-19 testing events, participating MCH and ORMC community clinics will be offering daily free COVID-19 testing and flu shots.

Daily drive-thru testing at Floyd Gwin Park will also be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and is open to anyone over the age 5 (not limited to city or county residents). The tests are free to everyone but those who have insurance are asked to please present their insurance card. To pre-register for tests, anyone can go to www.docshealthtesting.com or call 267-362-5207.

ORMC will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing and flu shots through mobile testing events and at its ORMC Community Health Center through the end of the year or until the supplies run out. Appointments preferred. For more information, call ORMC at 582-8549.

Visit https://tx-odessa.civicplus.com/341/COVID-19-Testing.