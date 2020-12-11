  • December 11, 2020

Free COVID-19 Testing and Flu Shot Updates

Free COVID-19 Testing and Flu Shot Updates

Posted: Friday, December 11, 2020 1:00 am

MCH Urgent Care Clinics is no longer participating in this program after reaching its free testing kit and flu shot limit.

ORMC will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing and flu shots through mobile testing events and at its ORMC Community Health Center through the end of the year or until the supplies run out.

Daily drive-thru testing at Floyd Gwin Park will be available starting today. Testing at that site will be available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is open to anyone over the age 5 (not limited to city or county residents). The tests are free to everyone but those who have insurance are asked to please present their insurance card. To pre-register for tests, anyone can go to www.docshealthtesting.com or call 267-362-5207.

The next event is scheduled today at Ector County Coliseum.

For a complete list of mobile testing events, visit tinyurl.com/y56s4clc.

