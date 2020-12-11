Free COVID-19 Testing and Flu Shot Updates

MCH Urgent Care Clinics is no longer participating in this program after reaching its free testing kit and flu shot limit.
ORMC will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing and flu shots through mobile testing events and at its ORMC Community Health Center through the end of the year or until the supplies run out.
Daily drive-thru testing at Floyd Gwin Park will be available starting today. Testing at that site will be available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is open to anyone over the age 5 (not limited to city or county residents). The tests are free to everyone but those who have insurance are asked to please present their insurance card. To pre-register for tests, anyone can go to www.docshealthtesting.com or call 267-362-5207.
The next event is scheduled today at Ector County Coliseum.
For a complete list of mobile testing events, visit tinyurl.com/y56s4clc.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.