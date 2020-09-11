  • September 11, 2020

Free Community Art Day set - Odessa American: Local News

Free Community Art Day set

If You Go

Posted: Friday, September 11, 2020 12:46 pm

Free Community Art Day set

The Ellen Noël Art Museum will have a free Community Art Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be free demonstrations for all ages centered around BAM! It’s a Picture Book: The Art Behind Graphic Novels such as learning how to draw a comic book character, the history behind collecting comic books and more! We will be joined by community partners UTPB’s Pots and Prints, Odessa Arts and The Hive Comics.

A limited number of visitors are allowed at this time and visitors must wear masks to enter through the front door, tour the exhibit, experience the demonstrations in the garden and then receive a goodie bag with take-home activities upon exiting through the garden gate. In an attempt to keep staff and guests safe, the museum requests that visitors remained masked and practice social distancing while inside the museum and garden, a news release said.

BAM! It’s A Picture Book: The Art Behind Graphic Novels is on loan from The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature will be on view until Nov. 8. The exhibition features some of today’s leading and best graphic novelists of the illustration world: Mark Criley, Matthew Holm, Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Lincoln Pierce and Raina Telgemeier. It includes artwork from ICONIC books such as “Baby Mouse, Big Nate,” “Lunch Lady,” “Brody’s Ghost” and “Smile.”

Future programs:

  • Adventures in Art, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 4, $20; ages 6-12.
  • Cartooning Learn to design your own comic book character based on the graphic novel exhibition Bam! It’s a Picture Book: The Art Behind Graphic Novels. Advance registration only.
  • Book Talk, 6 p.m. Oct. 22, free, ages 18 and up. “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay” by Michael Chabon. This discussion will be led by Randy Ham, executive director of Odessa Arts. Book Talk is a free book club for ages 18 and up that focuses on literature related to art or current exhibitions.
  • Comic Book Illustration Workshop, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 24; fee is $25; for ages 16 and up. Learn to create your own superhero and draw in a comic book illustration style by artist Mike Kennedy. Advance registration only.

Posted in on Friday, September 11, 2020 12:46 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

