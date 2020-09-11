Free Community Art Day set

The Ellen Noël Art Museum will have a free Community Art Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be free demonstrations for all ages centered around BAM! It’s a Picture Book: The Art Behind Graphic Novels such as learning how to draw a comic book character, the history behind collecting comic books and more! We will be joined by community partners UTPB’s Pots and Prints, Odessa Arts and The Hive Comics.

A limited number of visitors are allowed at this time and visitors must wear masks to enter through the front door, tour the exhibit, experience the demonstrations in the garden and then receive a goodie bag with take-home activities upon exiting through the garden gate. In an attempt to keep staff and guests safe, the museum requests that visitors remained masked and practice social distancing while inside the museum and garden, a news release said.

BAM! It’s A Picture Book: The Art Behind Graphic Novels is on loan from The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature will be on view until Nov. 8. The exhibition features some of today’s leading and best graphic novelists of the illustration world: Mark Criley, Matthew Holm, Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Lincoln Pierce and Raina Telgemeier. It includes artwork from ICONIC books such as “Baby Mouse, Big Nate,” “Lunch Lady,” “Brody’s Ghost” and “Smile.”

Future programs: