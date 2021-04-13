Former NFL player highlights Life Center

Former NFL tight end and Super Bowl champion Benjamin Watson will highlight this year’s benefit for the Life Center.

Watson will be the keynote speaker at the dinner fundraiser scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 27 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

Life Center Executive Director Judy Rouse, this is the sixth time they’ve held a benefit and decided to make it an evening event this year.

Last year’s event did not take place due to COVID-19.

Rouse is hopeful that they can reach a larger number of people about the Life Center with a well-known speaker from the sports world in Watson.

“Benjamin Watson is an All-American hero and Super Bowl winner that has a tremendous platform,” Rouse said.

With four different locations including Odessa, Midland, Big Spring and Andrews, the Life Center is a non-profit, faith-based organization that helps provide parents and soon-to-be parents help and information that’s needed during and after pregnancy.

“This event is to explain the depth and breadth and efforts that we bring to the community from free STI/STD testing and treatments,” Rouse said.

The organization is also looking to add a new building in Odessa, adjacent to the current location at Sam Houston and Eighth St.

“We are going to do sonogram services,” Rouse said. “We have educational classes for our pregnant moms and we’re expanding our fatherhood program to Odessa with the new building.”

Rouse said the building concept plans will be introduced during the benefit as they invite the public to learn more about the Life Center.

“It’s a big deal to get our name out to the community and do it at a wonderful spring event,” Rouse said. “We’re excited to be there.”

Watson, who was drafted out of the University of Georgia in the 2004 first round with the 32nd pick by the New England Patriots, went on to play a 16-year career, which included a Super Bowl title in his first season, playing alongside quarterback Tom Brady and under head coach Bill Belichick.

He spent the first five years in the NFL with the Patriots before switching to numerous other teams including the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens before playing his final season back in New England in 2019.

The 6-3, 255-pound high school product of Rock Hill, South Carolina, finished his career with 547 receptions for 6,058 yards and 44 receiving touchdowns.

Watson is married to Kirsten Vaughn Watson and together have seven children.

He has been an outspoken opponent of abortion, speaking at the March for Life in the past in Washington D.C.

“He and his wife work really hard to support the life movement and I heard him at a March for Life event in Washington and thought this was a tremendous man of faith and stature in the pro-life world,” Rouse said.

Watson recently served as an executive producer for a documentary titled “Divided Hearts of America”, which was released earlier this year.

As far as getting Watson to come speak at the benefit, Rouse said it wasn’t too difficult.

“It was very easy,” Rouse said. “I have a wonderful agency that I work with and asked them if they could see if he was available. They did the work and I was able to get my speaker.”

Rouse also said that they don’t have a goal of how much they hope to raise at the benefit, just as long as they can raise interest around the community about the organization.

“I don’t set goals,” Rouse said. “That may sound weird but the lord gives us what we need and if I set a goal, I limit the lord. That’s how we roll around here. Now I have ideas and plans and maybe what my budget is but if I set say, a $400,000 goal for the building and the lord wanted to give me a million, I’d be cutting him off. We walk by faith in this organization and it sounds naïve to some but it’s not when you walk a walk of faith. It’s reality and that’s how the Life Center has grown.”

Table sponsorships and individual tickets are available at tlcdonor.org/odessa or by calling at 432-683-6072.