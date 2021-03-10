Football tourney benefit set for June

For Chris Taylor, it’ll be an opportunity not just to honor his late brother Kenny Taylor but to also benefit first responders as well.
That opportunity will come this summer when Odessa hosts a youth football tournament in Kenny’s honor called Battle of the Southwest.
The announcement was made during a press briefing Wednesday at the MCM Elegante Hotel Ballroom.
The tournament, scheduled June 3-6, is set to bring in as many as 50 teams from across the southwest in a tournament that will be in partnership with the Texas Youth Football and Cheer Association and National Youth Sports.
Kenny Taylor, who was an Odessa Police Department officer, died back in December after a battle with COVID-19.
Chris, like his brother, grew up in Odessa but now lives in Goodyear, Ariz., and wanted to honor him by organizing this tournament.
“I knew that whenever we were getting ready to have this event that the only place we could do it is in Odessa because we’re from here,” Taylor said. “We have so many connections here. I know it was also important to have Sheriff Mike Griffis on my side and explain what this was for. Odessa is our home. We were born and raised here. Just to bring these kids to the middle of Odessa and show them what football really is, it’s a blessing. The number of people behind this have been a blessing.”
Proceeds from the tournament will go towards the Officer Kenny Taylor Foundation, an organization founded to benefit first responders and their families who have been affected by COVID-19.
“We’re trying to raise as much money as we can,” Kenny said. “We’ll be charging entry and all that money will go to my brother’s foundation. We’re offering sponsorship donations that will get sponsors a banner with their company logo and on the back of a t-shirt.”
Games will be played at both UTPB and ECISD football fields.
Taylor said there will be 30 kids maximum on a team and that safety protocols will be taken.
“The adults are not allowed on the field and we will enforce whatever COVID protocols are at the time,” Taylor said. “We will be enforcing that with the help of the sheriff so we’ll have to wait and see as the tournament gets closer what protocols are in place.”
Other sponsors include Taylor’s youth football program in Arizona, the AZ Longhorns, the Odessa Crime Stoppers, Discover Odessa and Extreme Speed Training, which is headed by former University of Arizona running back Reggie McGill.
“He’s one of my partners,” Taylor said. “They’re all coming down. The tournament starts on June 3. The six and seven-year-olds will be on one field and the older kids will be on another field.”
UTPB president Sandra Woodley was among those who also spoke at Wednesday’s media event.
“We are proud to open up our facilities at the university for this wonderful tournament,” Woodley said. “We believe that the university can partner with the city to make this city a sports destination. We’re excited about doing that with this tournament.”
Griffis also spoke, highlighting Kenny’s legacy.
“Kenny was a very good guy,” Griffis said. “He was a good officer. He spent time in different agencies throughout this area. He was a good guy and this is a great way to honor him. It’s a good plan to help the first responders.”
Taylor added that there are still open spots available for teams to register and added that the support has been amazing.
“The show of support has been great,” Taylor said. “I started making these phone calls to everyone and I couldn’t be more grateful. They really got behind this and drove this home and helped me with the partnership. My brother was a true blessing. His passing hit hard. I had to have surgery so I couldn’t make his funeral so this is how I’m paying my respect to my brother through this tournament.”
