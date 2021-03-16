Food bank to receive 756 hams

United Supermarkets and Market Street will join Hormel Foods to donate about 756 hams to the West Texas Food Bank in a presentation that will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 411 South Pagewood Ave.

A news release from United Supermarkets details the contribution is a part of a much larger donation across the state as well as New Mexico.

In partnership with Hormel, 95 stores have earned more than $58,000 worth of hams which equates to about 3,891 hams through sales programs.

The list of food banks receiving ham donations include: Food Bank of Abilene, North Texas Food Bank, High Plains Food Bank, Storehouse of New Mexico, RoadRunner Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, South Plains Food Bank, West Texas Food Bank and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.