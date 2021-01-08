Food bank continues operations

As the West Texas Food Bank enters 2021, the organization has been able to continue operations even if a few changes have occurred to its annual events due to the pandemic.

Regardless, it’s been business as normal as West Texas Food Bank director of communications and public relations Craig Stoker says they’ve been able to expand their distributions.

One of the things that’s continued since this summer was the Farmer to Families Program, which is a privately-funded program through the CARES Act that helps distribute fresh produce to people in need.

“Produce is being purchased by the USDA,” Stoker said. “You have this great support network for farmers who keep food on our tables. We’re in a time of great unprecedented need. The West Texas Food Bank has been very grateful to be on that list. We don’t grow a lot of produce here in West Texas, but we have big initiatives to bring in produce and our fresh produce is up from last year. What we distribute as far as produce, we’re up 108 percent."

The West Texas Food Bank is expected to receive another shipment of fresh produce at the end of the month.

“Because of programs like that and the amount of food that we have on hand, we had to expand the warehouse. We had to expand our freezer cooler and doubled our capacity for freezer cooler space. The warehouse is filled with food like it should be. The food bank was designed to distribute 10 million pounds of food each year. We built this building looking toward the future and knew the need would continue over the 19 counties that we serve.”

As with many organizations this past year, the West Texas Food Bank has been burdened with trying to figure out how to continue to have distributions despite the pandemic. Stoker says they haven’t been able to continue as many events in a traditional form, including the Feast of Sharing but was able to still have it in mobile setting. That was done in November in a partnership with H-E-B.

“When you look at programs like that, at the end of 2020, you had a bunch of people who wanted food on the table,” Stoker said. “The partnership with H-E-B is a highlight of their imagination and ability to change lanes quickly and they’re very able to do things like that. To be able to distribute over 18,000 holiday meals from H-E-B, that was a cool thing to do. I’ve been involved with feasts of sharing for years and it’s sad not to be able to have people together. (But) it was still a good trade off to distribute meals to families who needed them.”

Stoker said they added other distributions in November and December that were done in a mobile fashion.

“That’s been a tricky part of my job to let people know that we work with different partnerships and we have different places where we’re passing out food,” Stoker said. “You don’t have to just come to our pantry. We have 19 counties and partners in those counties. Our goal is to be able to serve when people need it.”

Despite being in a softened economy, the West Texas Food Bank has partnerships opened up six days a week, according to Stoker.

“It’s interesting and tricky and it’s just been a hard year for everyone,” Stoker said. “This isn’t over. We hop into 2021 expanding our pantries and still working with mobile distributions and we want to make sure everyone is taken care of. Right now, we have about 1.2 million pounds of food in the warehouse. It’s a big operation.”

Stoker says they are also offering volunteer spots and that people can find those opportunities online.

“We do ask that everyone registers before they come in,” Stoker said. “We won’t be accepting walk-ins because we need to be organized.”

The West Texas Food Bank will also be doing its annual Empty Bowls event on Jan. 30.

“That’s one of our premier events where we work with Trinity and Odessa College and UTPB and other schools around the area,” Stoker said. “It’s a huge collaboration. The bowls will be outside and a quick come and go event. We’re sorry to lose community events that bring people together but I think at this point everyone understands what’s going on. We’re trying to keep as many events lined up as we can.”