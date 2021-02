The City of Odessa issued a press release Tuesday morning that detailed the state has offered to extend testing at Floyd Gwin Park until the end of March.

Testing is done from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Saliva tests are available for anyone 5 years or older, with or without symptoms, the press release stated.

Test results will be provided via email within 2 to 3 days.

Pre-registration is preferred: docshealthtesting.com

Call: 267-362-5207 or text DOCSTX to 41411.