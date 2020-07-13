Five deaths reported over weekend

Local hospitals reported that five COVID-19 patients died over the weekend during Monday’s virtual hospital briefing.

While Medical Center Hospital reported three COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown detailed that two of their patients also died of COVID-19 complications in the last few days.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that out of 694 positive cases, 47 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital. He said ten are in the critical care unit and five are on ventilators, five are in the overflow CCU and all of them are on ventilators. Sixteen people are on seven central, 16 are on eight central including 11 from Sienna nursing home, two from Focused Care at Odessa, two from Pecos County, three from Andrews, one from Reeves County and one from Rio Grande City.

Tippin said no persons under investigation are in the hospital and 436 tests are pending.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that MCH put out a plea for staffing Monday in a press release to get more licensed healthcare workers working at MCH for a 10-12-week contract.

Tippin said that per patient family request, MCH had supplied a sick COVID-19 patient with inhalable steroids normally used to treat asthma which was a treatment that went viral on social media after media ran stories about Dr. Richard Bartlett who had previously called the treatment a, “silver bullet” for coronavirus.

Tippin said that he received multiple calls from patients and families of patients to receive the treatment.

“Medical Center did deploy that to one patient and there was no change in the reported condition,” he said adding that he was working to confirm if MCH provided other patients with the treatment.

Many social media comments have accused local hospital administration and medical professionals of shunning Bartlett’s treatment completely, but both ORMC and MCH medical professionals said that although there is no “silver bullet” for the virus, they aren’t opposed to new treatments like Bartlett’s at patient request.

ORMC Chief Medical Center Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that, “Nobody’s refusing to give treatment…there may be a place for it in the out-patient setting that’s yet to be found. Let’s wait for the scientific literature to catch up and give us that,” he said adding that if in-hospital patients are already on steroids systemically, “an inhaled corticosteroid is not gonna have an additional impact on that patient’s health.”

Saravanan said statements like Dr. Bartlett’s are a problem while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and he also said that the way media covers those statements has also been problematic.

“I’m telling you from a doctor standpoint that the majority of the scientific community will not accept something like this as a treatment for all people created equal because even the treatments that we are giving that are recommended by the NIH right now are not working equally for everybody.”

Saravanan said there is no reason for medical professionals to put up a fight against the treatment.

“What we should put up a fight against is the belief process of the fact that this could solve all problems. No medicine is ever created that way.”

Brown reported that out of 1,254 tests, 232 are positive, 997 negative, 25 tests are pending and 16 patients are in the hospital. Brown said that ten of the in-house patients are on ventilators. She added that ORMC had two deaths over the weekend and 16 staff are out on isolation. Thirteen have tested positive for the virus, she said adding that they were community acquired.

Medical Director of Critical Care Dr. Khavar Dar said he joined the briefing to give the provider’s perspective on the virus.

“Last Friday, we spent about six hours in the covid unit, in what I would call organized chaos,” he said, “I mean it was just rapidly deteriorating patients and requiring multiple interventions through nursing and providers,” he said.

“We provide supportive care and that’s about all we do,” he said adding that communication was also difficult due to personal protective equipment creating a visual block between patients and healthcare workers.

The Ector County Health Department could not provide their COVID-19 numbers by 3 p.m., and County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that’s because of “growing pains” from new employees.

“We’ve hired 23 already and transferred two more from within the county so now we’re working on places to set em’ up and train em’ and get em’ all working,” he said adding that 3 p.m., is the ECHD goal to provide county COVID-19 data to the public.

The Health Department updated their website by 5 p.m., which detailed that out of 1.964 total positive COVID-19 cases, 1,129 are classified as active, 1,370 are confirmed positive and 594 are probable. Sixty-three people are currently hospitalized, 30 are in the ICU and 20 are reportedly on ventilators, the website showed. The website also detailed that 816 patients have recovered from the virus and 19 Ector County residents have died from coronavirus-related complications.